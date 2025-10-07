Himachal Pradesh Police arrests UP man for raping MBBS trainee on pretext of marriage

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping an MBBS trainee on the pretext of marriage, police said.

In her complaint, the girl, an MBBS trainee in Bilaspur, alleged that the accused deceived her by making false promise of marriage, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shiv Chaudhary, said.

About a month-and-a-half ago, the accused invited the girl to Chandigarh, where he forcibly had physical relations with her in a hotel. He also filmed the act and threatened her, Chaudhary said.

Police have arrested the accused after registering a case under the relevant sections of BNS at the Bilaspur Sadar police station, the officer said.

Police are investigating all aspects of the case, the ASP added. PTI BPL APL ARI