Himachal Pradesh Police observes Police Commemoration Day at Vigilance Headquarters in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 21 (PTI) Honouring the supreme sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the Himachal Pradesh Police observed Police Commemoration Day at the Vigilance Headquarters in Shimla on Tuesday.

The programme was presided over by the Director General of Police Ashok Tewari, a statement issued here said.

A parade was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umeshwar Rana who presented the General Salute to the DGP.

The parade was conducted with precision and dignity, featuring contingents from the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion IRBn, Bangarh, 3rd IRBn, Pandoh, and Himachal Pradesh Armed Police Battalion, Junga.

The Martyrs' Book was brought to the memorial with full ceremonial honour, followed by the reading of names of police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the past year.

The DGP, along with senior officers, laid wreaths at the Police Martyrs' Memorial as the police band played the patriotic tune "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon".

The ceremony concluded with the observance of a two-minute silence, the sounding of the Last Post, and the hoisting of the National Flag to full mast -- symbolizing valour, sacrifice, and eternal commitment to duty.

DGP Tewari paid heartfelt tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He also remembered and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their strength and sacrifice as the foundation of the police fraternity's spirit.

Police Commemoration Day is observed every year October 21 in memory of the 10 brave personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were martyred in Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959 while defending the nation's borders.

Since then, this day is observed across the country to pay homage to all police martyrs who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the statement added. PTI BPL NB NB