Himachal Pradesh: Police seize over 2 kg of hashish, two arrested

Dharamsala (HP), Jan 31 (PTI) In a crackdown on drug smuggling, Nurpur police arrested two people and seized over two kilograms of hashish from their possession, officials said on Friday.

The operation was carried out in the Matholi area leading to the arrest of Jagdish and Tega, from Makan Sanwal in Chamba district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Ratan said.

A case under sections 20 (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) and 29 (abetment) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The SP said further investigation in the matter is underway and emphasised that the police will continue its campaign against the illegal drug trade to curb narcotics in the region.