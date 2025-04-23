Himachal Pradesh Police steps up vigil along border with Jammu and Kashmir

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has intensified security measures across the state, especially in Chamba and Kangra districts which borders Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said being on alert is quite obvious after Tuesday's attack, the deadliest in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. Police have been told to keep a vigil on the border with Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Terming the terror strike a "cowardly act", the chief minister said, "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act." "May the almighty grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

A statement from the police said field units have been directed to step up surveillance and patrolling in sensitive zones, tourist destinations, bus stands, religious places, and public gatherings.

The district police have been directed to heightened security at inter-state borders, with regular vehicle checks and identity verification, it said.

Special surveillance would be maintained over the movement of migrant labourers while suspicious or undocumented individuals would be monitored, the statement said, adding quick response teams and anti-sabotage checks at vulnerable points would be ensured.

All Station House Officers have been directed to remain alert and maintain regular communication with all sections of society to ensure communal harmony in the state, the police said.

Additionally, all superintendents of police have been instructed to review and reinforce contingency plans, ensure effective communication systems, and maintain readiness to respond to any untoward incident swiftly. PTI BPL NSD NSD