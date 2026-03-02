Himachal Pradesh Police to conduct statewide POSH Act compliance audit within 15 days

Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tiwari on Monday directed a comprehensive statewide audit of the implementation of the POSH Act across all police units and establishments in the state.

The audit, to be completed within 15 days, will review whether the Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) have been properly constituted in all eligible offices.

It will also assess whether the ICCs are functioning effectively and whether mandatory procedures under the Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) are being followed in letter and spirit, a statement issued here said.

The review will also evaluate maintenance of complaint records, timeliness of inquiry proceedings, awareness measures undertaken for personnel, and compliance with statutory reporting requirements.

Senior police officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) and commandants (Cos), have been instructed to personally supervise the exercise and submit detailed compliance reports to the Police Headquarters within the stipulated timeframe.

Any lapse in constitution or functioning of ICCs will be rectified immediately and strict departmental action has been warned in cases of non-compliance, concealment of facts or failure to implement corrective measures, the statement said.

The DGP has emphasised that zero tolerance towards workplace harassment is a non-negotiable principle of the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The audit is aimed not merely at procedural compliance but at strengthening institutional safeguards, promoting gender sensitivity, and fostering a professional environment rooted in respect and accountability, he added.

The Himachal Pradesh Police reiterated that it remains fully committed to upholding the rights, safety and dignity of women personnel and ensuring that every workplace under its jurisdiction reflects the highest standards of lawful conduct and organisational integrity. PTI BPL PRK