Himachal Pradesh Police to soon have women buglers

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police will soon have women buglers in the guard of honour and other ceremonies and their training has already begun, officials said on Wednesday.

Three women constables -- Shivani, Shweta and Neeshu -- are undergoing the Basic Bugler Course at the Himachal Pradesh Police Training College (HPPTC), Daroh in Kangra district. More women constables are showing interest and are expected to join the course soon, an official statement issued here said.

This marks a significant milestone in the Himachal Pradesh Police Department's commitment to gender equality and inclusivity, a statement issued here said.

The addition of women buglers to the police force not only highlights the department's dedication to diversity but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring women in law enforcement, said Deputy Inspector General, HPPTC, Daroh Bimal Gupta.

Buglers play a vital role in the police force. Bugle calls serve as important signals during ceremonies, parades and other official events. Their melodic tunes evoke a sense of honour, respect and tradition, adding a touch of solemnity and grandeur to these occasions. Bugle is a must when the national flag is raised at sunrise and lowered at sunset.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu congratulated DIG Gupta for this initiative and "breaking the glass ceiling", the statement said. PTI BPL DIV DIV