Himachal Pradesh PWD compiles 50-year-old acts, rules and guidelines for public access: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh PWD has compiled a comprehensive compendium of all acts, rules, infrastructure guidelines, and norms spanning the last 50 years, aimed at enhancing accessibility for the public through a single-window system, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu emphasised that the document is significant for both the government and stakeholders, including contractors and executing agencies.

It is expected to promote transparency, accountability, and accessibility, while curbing malpractices and ensuring compliance with procedures.

"With this initiative, the public will no longer need to visit various government offices to obtain key information and documents related to PWD works," the chief minister stated.

The compendium encompasses all wings of the Public Works Department (PWD), including civil, electrical, mechanical, and architectural, and also covers financial aspects of the department.

Sukhu further stated that there was a pressing need for an updated, comprehensive, and user-friendly reference, given the growing emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and digitisation in governance.

"The codification of relevant acts, rules, and guidelines is crucial for improving public service delivery and aligning departmental practices with modern administrative expectations," he added.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the state government has prepared and compiled various acts, rules, and norms related to road construction, safety, and development. He highlighted that the objective is to provide the public with better, safer, and more accessible transport facilities.

Secretary of the Public Works Department, Abhishek Jain, noted that this compendium would also benefit PWD officials.

By following it, they would be better equipped to implement public service schemes effectively, ensuring that vital information related to acts, rules, guidelines, and departmental operations is accessible in one place. PTI BPL HIG HIG