Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday implemented a central directive and renamed his official residence here 'Lok Bhavan', according to a notification.

The notification was issued on Tuesday, officials said.

"It is hereby notified that the name of 'Raj Bhavan' in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is hereby modified to 'Lok Bhavan'. This notification comes into force with immediate effect", the order read.

The name change was implemented following a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the direction of the governor.

On Wednesday, the signage on the main door of the governor's house was changed to 'Lok Bhavan'.

The governor's house is connected to all people, and changing the name of Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan will increase enthusiasm among the people, said Shukla while interacting with the media persons in Solan.

'Lok Bhavan' will now be used in all government correspondence, official documents, websites, building signage, and departmental records, the notification said.

The process of updating files, digital entries and changes in nameplates and signage at government buildings has been started by the officials, it added.

The move was proposed during a National Conference of Governors, where it was observed that the term Raj Bhavan reflects colonial legacy, while Lok Bhavan symbolises the spirit of democratic governance and public representation. PTI BPL APL