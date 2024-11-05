Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog declares results for six posts

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, has declared the results of six posts for which screening tests were held earlier, officials said on Tuesday.

In all, 56 candidates have been shortlisted for the final proceeding/appointment to the posts of preservation assistant, JE archeological, workshop instructor (mechanical), workshop instructor (welding), assistant chemist, and hostel superintendent-cum-physical training instructor, HPRCA Secretary Vikram Mahajan said.

The appointments will be made in different government departments, Mahajan said, adding that verification of documents of the qualified candidates will be done at the HPRCA office on November 20.

The results of junior office assistant and some other examinations were withheld after the vigilance pointed out alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which was disbanded following paper leak.

The paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested the commission's senior assistant Uma Azad allegedly with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. Later, results of several examinations were withheld.

The HPSSC was scrapped and later replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. PTI COR BPL ARI ARI