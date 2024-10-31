Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog declares results of written exams for four posts

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, has declared the results of written examinations for four posts, its secretary Vikram Mahajan said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Four candidates have been shortlisted for one post of lab assistant, while five candidates have been shortlisted for the post of assistant computer programmer.

Further, 33 candidates have passed the written examination conducted for 11 posts of dispenser and eight candidates have been shortlisted for two posts of fisheries officer, whose document verification has been scheduled for November 18.

The results of junior office assistant and some other examinations were withheld after the vigilance pointed out alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which was disbanded following paper leak.

Advertisment

The paper leak was unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance arrested commission's senior assistant Uma Azad allegedly with solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and later the results of several examinations were withheld.

The HPSSC was scrapped and later replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK