Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog 's OTR portal linked to DigiLocker

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has integrated its One-Time Registration portal with DigiLocker, enabling candidates to upload and verify 52 types of documents seamlessly, ensuring a paperless, transparent, and efficient recruitment process.

This eliminates the need for physical copies or repeated uploads, making the application process more streamlined.

Vikram Mahajan, Secretary of the Aayog, explained that the integration would ensure automatic verification of documents, enhancing transparency and making the system more robust.

Candidates can now directly upload key documents, such as Aadhaar, educational qualifications, caste certificates, birth certificates, experience, and residence proofs, directly from DigiLocker to the OTR portal.

Documents uploaded to the portal will be digitally signed and verified by DigiLocker, ensuring authenticity and reducing discrepancies. This initiative, the first of its kind in the state, marks a significant step towards a fully digital, paperless recruitment system.

By automating the document upload and verification process, the Aayog aims to save time and reduce administrative workload, thereby speeding up the recruitment cycle. Once documents are uploaded, candidates can submit their applications based on their registration number.

This development is expected to facilitate quicker document verification and ensure secure data exchange, making the recruitment process more efficient and transparent.