Himachal Pradesh: Rashtriya Military School in Chail turns 100

Shimla, Oct 11 (PTI) Rashtriya Military School in Chail -- the oldest among the five RMS in the country -- on Saturday celebrated its centenary year, marking a hundred years of excellence in academics, discipline, and nation-building, according to an official statement.

Established in 1925 through the vision of King George V, the school has produced generations of leaders exemplifying courage, character, and patriotism, it said.

The grand celebration was graced by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The event began with the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Cricket Stadium, symbolising the school's enduring legacy of honour, tradition, and service, the statement said.

Principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain presented the Annual Report, highlighting academic excellence, co-curricular achievements, sports accolades, and key milestones of the centenary year, reflecting RMS Chail's century-long journey of shaping disciplined and responsible leaders.

General Dwivedi released a Special Cover commemorating 100 years of the school and unveiled the first edition of The Centennial Chronicle, documenting the institution's illustrious legacy and vision for the future, it said.

He lauded RMS Chail for producing distinguished officers and urged cadets to uphold its values.