Himachal Pradesh receives Rs 2247.24 crore approval under PMGSY: Public works minister

Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that the state has received an approval of Rs 2247.24 crore from the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-Phase IV.

While addressing the media persons here, the minister said that through this approval, 294 new rural roads with a total length of 1538.608 km will be built across the state.

This development is the outcome of a recent meeting between him and the Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, Singh said.

"The sanction of more than Rs 2247 crore under PMGSY-IV marks a historic step toward strengthening Himachal's rural infrastructure. The construction of new roads will connect hundreds of villages with pucca roads for the first time," he said.

The newly sanctioned roads will significantly improve accessibility to education, healthcare, agricultural markets and employment opportunities for residents of remote and hilly regions, thereby accelerating socio-economic growth, he added.

The minister said that under this scheme, 429 unconnected or underdeveloped villages will be linked for the first time by pucca roads, he said.

Singh said that during the meetings, he also highlighted pending issues, including clearance of three road packages from the Dodra-Kwar area, completion of residual PMGSY-I works, and release of around Rs 76 crore pending with the Centre.

"The Public Works Department has prepared a detailed action plan focusing on quality assurance, road-safety audits, adherence to environmental norms, and the use of modern technology. Progress of all works will be continuously monitored through the OMMAS portal," he said.

The state government has directed deputy commissioners, chief engineers and field officers to complete all formalities promptly, initiate construction without delay, adopt a transparent bidding process, and provide maximum employment opportunities to locals, the minister said.