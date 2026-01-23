Himachal Pradesh receives season's first snowfall; tourists celebrate scenic views

Shimla, Jan 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Friday received its first snowfall of this winter, ending a nearly three-month-long dry spell and bringing cheers to the tourists.

Many tourists shared videos of the picturesque snowfall online, calling it a "winter wonderland". Some were seen enjoying the snow at famous tourist spots.

Some users on X, posting videos of the fresh snowfall, suggested tourists to drive slowly on the road.

As per the Shimla Meteorological Centre, Kothi village near Manali received 15 cm, the highest in the state. Similarly, Gondla, Kukumseri and Hansa villages in the tribal district, Lahaul and Spiti received 12 cm, 6.8 cm and 5 cm snowfall, respectively.

Jubbal in Shimla district recorded 6 cm, Manali 4.8 cm, Keylong and Kufri received 4 cm each, and Shimla received 0.6 cm of snow.

The MeT has predicted that the higher reaches of the state will continue to receive snowfall till January 24, while other areas are expected to remain dry.

Meanwhile, district administrations of various districts have begun clearing the roads of snow. People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in places where fresh snowfall has occurred. PTI COR HIG