Himachal Pradesh records 68 pc polling in Lok sabha polls

Shimla, Jun 1 (PTI) A voter turnout of about 68 per cent was recorded on Saturday in the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Himachal Pradesh where polling was held in the last phase of the general election, officials said here.

Voting ended at 6 pm sealing the fate of 62 candidates -- 37 for the four Lok Sabha seats and 25 for the assembly by-elections. No untoward incident was reported in the state, they said.

According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg, the Kangra parliamentary seat recorded 64.92 per cent polling, Mandi 69.78 per cent, Hamirpur 66.25 per cent and the Shimla (SC) seat 68.10 per cent.

Of the six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held simultaneously, Dharamshala recorded a turnout of 66.27 per cent, Lahaul and Spiti 73.72 per cent, Sujanpur 63 per cent, Barsar 50 per cent, Gagret 68.28 per cent and Kutlehar 71.40 per cent.

The polling percentage was 14.35 till 9 am, 31.92 till 11 am, 48.63 till 1 pm, 58.41 till 3 pm and 66.56 till 5 pm.

Himachal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of 80.1 per cent in the 2019 polls. Among the four LS constituencies, Mandi had recorded the highest voter turnout at 82.3 per cent, followed by Kangra at 80.9 per cent and Hamirpur and Shimla (SC) at 79.9 per cent each.

On Saturday, the BJP filed a complaint against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with the chief electoral officer of Himachal Pradesh alleging a violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint said Sukhu wore a scarf of the National Students Union of India -- the student wing of the Congress -- while voting in Nadaun which was objectionable and demanded action against the CM and the election agent.

In Chamba district's Churah subdivision, residents of the Makhan-Chachul area falling under the Sanval gram panchayat and Juri under Chadra Gram Panchayat boycotted the Lok Sabha polls over road connectivity.

"We will not vote until the district administration comes here and listens to our grievances," Ravi, a local resident, said, alleging that although the administration was apprised of the problems, nothing has changed.

"We are still waiting for internet connectivity, road and electricity and the situation is so pathetic that if someone falls ill, we have to carry patients on foot for 4-5 km to reach a health centre," said Mukesh, another villager.

The six assembly seats, where the bypolls are being held, fell vacant after the disqualification of six Congress legislators from the Vidhan Sabha for defying a party whip to vote in favour of the government during the budget.

Later these MLAs joined the BJP and were fielded from their respective assembly constituencies.

Voting began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Prominent leaders in the fray include Anurag Thakur (BJP), Anand Sharma (Congress), Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) and sitting BJP MP from Shimla Suresh Kashyap.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda was the first to vote at the Vijaypur Anganwadi centre in his home district Bilaspur. He was accompanied by his wife Mallika Nadda. Later, the BJP leader met with people and had tea at a shop owned by an old friend.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur, accompanied by his father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and other family members, cast his vote at the Samirpur polling booth in Hamirpur district.

Ranaut also exercised her franchise.

Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri along with their families cast their votes in their home constituencies of Nadaun in Hamirpur and Haroli in Una district.

Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh, his mother and state party chief Pratibha Singh and other family members paid obeisance at a temple in Rampur before arriving at their polling booth to vote.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Manish Garg cast their votes in Shimla.

BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP candidates Rajiv Bhardwaj (Kangra) and Suresh Kashyap (Shimla) and former BJP minister and scion of the erstwhile Kullu estate Maheshwar Singh were among those who exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling.

Sukhu said people will give a befitting reply to those indulging in the "purchase" of MLAs and making an attempt to topple the elected Congress government in the state.

Meanwhile, Bindal said the people were standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha and six assembly seats.

A large number of people, especially women voters, were seen in long queues outside polling centres. Elderly citizens, first-time voters and people with disabilities also came to exercise their franchise.

Pyar Singh (105) and Akalveer Negi (90) appealed to voters to exercise their franchise for a developed nation after casting their votes in Chamba and Rampur in Shimla district.

An ailing elderly woman, who was on oxygen support, came to cast her vote in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

Adequate deployment of security forces has been made at 7,992 polling booths and two auxiliary polling stations, while 369 polling booths have been identified as critical, according to officials.

As many as 57,11,969 voters, including 438 people above the age of 100 years, are eligible to vote.