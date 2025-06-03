Himachal Pradesh reports first COVID case in Nahan amid latest surge

Nahan (HP) Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported its first COVID case of the latest surge in Nahan in Sirmaur district, according to the health department.

An 82-year-old woman came to Nahan Medical College and Hospital Tuesday morning with a complaint of cold and cough and was found to be positive for COVID in a rapid test, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Amitabh Jain said.

Doctors advised the woman to get admitted, but she refused and returned home with medicines, he said.

"Her sample will be sent for genome sequencing to know the variant of the coronavirus," the CMO said. He said the block medical officer has been directed to test everyone who came in contact with the woman.

The oxygen plant at the hospital is fully functional and ICU prepared to deal with emergencies, he said.