Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) Sanjay Gupta, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, presently under transfer as chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, has been given the additional charge of chief secretary, an official notification said on Wednesday.

The order, which came a day after former chief secretary Prabodh Saxena superannuated on Tuesday after availing a six-month extension, said Gupta is now posted as additional chief secretary (town and country planning and housing), relieving Devesh Kumar, a 1998-batch IAS officer.

Gupta will also hold additional charge as chief secretary, the order said.

Additional Chief Secretary (tribal development) Onkar Chand Sharma, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge as chairman-cum-managing director, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Ltd., a charge earlier held by Gupta.

Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch IAS officer, will serve as additional chief secretary (revenue)-cum-financial commissioner, forest, home and vigilance, financial commissioner (appeals), and chairman, HP State Pollution Control Board.

After his retirement on Tuesday, the state government appointed former chief secretary Saxena as the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge. PTI BPL ARI