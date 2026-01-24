Himachal Pradesh shivers under intense cold; 685 roads blocked due to snowfall

Shimla, Jan 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh shivered under intense cold wave amid overcast conditions on Saturday, a day after snowfall in the hill state blocked traffic movement on more than 680 roads, including two national highways, officials said.

Of the 685 roads in the state blocked due to snowfall, the highest -- 292 -- were in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. Also, 132 roads were blocked in Chamba, 126 in Mandi, 79 in Kullu, 29 in Sirmour, 20 in Kinnaur, nine in Kullu, four in Kangra, two in Una and one in Solan district.

Moreover, 5,775 transformers were affected by snowfall, leaving thousands of households without electricity, according to officials.

Minimum temperatures in most places of the state on Saturday were normal for this time of the year, with Kukumseri in the Lahaul and Spiti district recording a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, heavy snowfall is very likely in the higher reaches of the state on January 25. A yellow warning for dense fog and cold wave conditions has been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmour for Sunday.

It has also forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state from January 26 to 28. PTI COR NSD NSD