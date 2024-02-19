Himachal Pradesh: SMC teachers stage protest near Vidhan Sabha in Shimla

Shimla (HP), Feb 19 (PTI) Demanding immediate regularisation of their services, a large number of teachers appointed by the School Management Committee (SMC) held a protest along with their family members near the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Raising anti-government slogans, the protestors said that they would sit on an indefinite hunger strike till their demands are accepted and a policy is formulated for them.

"We were hoping that the state government would make an announcement for regularisation of about 2,500 SMC teachers rendering their services for the past 12 years in far flung and tough areas of the state, but the CM only announced an increase of Rs 1,900 in honorarium of the SMC teachers in the annual budget," said School Management Committee (SMC) Teachers' Association president Sunil Sharma.

The SMC teachers have been demanding the regularisation of their services on the lines of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Primary Assistant Teachers (PAT) and PARA teachers. They have been sitting on a hunger strike since January 27 to press for their demands. PTI/COR/BPL AS AS