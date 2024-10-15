Himachal Pradesh striving for comprehensive change in education with focus on quality: Deputy CM

Una (HP), Oct 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is striving for comprehensive change in the education sector, with a focus on quality and life-oriented education instead of increasing the number of schools in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

The Congress leader, at an event in Una, said positive changes in the education sector is a sign of strong economic condition of the state, and asked the BJP to not spread rumours about Himachal being financially bankrupt.

Agnihotri clarified that the government has closed schools with zero enrolment of children and said that new schools will be opened wherever needed. Earlier the state government had closed about 100 schools with zero enrolment.

Inaugurating a state-level under-19 sports competition at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, Agnihotri said "around 9,800 crores were being spent on strengthening the education sector in the state." A total of 730 students from all the districts of the state barring Lahaul and Spiti are playing football, hockey, basketball and handball in the four-day competition, a statement issued here said.

Wishing all the players, Agnihotri expressed hope that they will bring laurels to the state and country with their achievements in the world of sports in the future.

"Now children are progressing in sports along with education," he said.

Agnihotri added that the state government has a provision of three per cent quota in government jobs for medal winners in sports.

The honorarium for players has also been increased and Nishad Kumar of Amb, Una, who won a silver medal at the Paralympics recently was given a sum of Rs 3 crore, he said. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY