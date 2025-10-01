Himachal Pradesh: Students 'beaten up' by physical-training instructor; police complaint lodged

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 1 (PTI) More than 10 students of a government school have submitted a complaint to police in this Himachal Pradesh district, alleging that they were beaten up by the physical-training instructor of the school.

The students were accompanied by their parents and other family members to the police station. Police on Wednesday said a proper inquiry would be conducted on their complaint.

The complainants have alleged that they were beaten up, subjected to other punishments and asked to bring money from their parents if they wanted to take part in a sports competition.

Some of the students were in tears when they met a group of reporters outside the police station, the video of which is doing the rounds of social media.

The family members of the students demanded a thorough probe into the entire episode.

The teacher concerned was not available for a comment. PTI COR BPL RC