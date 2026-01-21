Himachal Pradesh to formulate its first nutrition policy: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting of the health department on Wednesday, where he announced that the state government would develop its first-ever nutrition policy to provide comprehensive benefits to the public.

The chief minister stated that the government is already implementing several nutrition and food security programs, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"In view of these initiatives, nutritional profiling was of paramount importance, which would help in creating awareness among people about nutrients, caloric value and food fortification parameters", he said.

"Before finalising the policy, the basic infrastructure related to nutrition and food testing is being strengthened across the state. As part of this initiative, the Composite Testing Laboratory (CTL), Kandaghat, will be upgraded and new laboratories will be established," he said.

In the first phase, a new laboratory will be constructed in Kangra district, Sukhu announced, adding that in the coming years, regional testing laboratories will also be set up in other parts of the state.

He further mentioned that the state's cabinet recently cleared the proposal for the establishment of new laboratories in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and at Baddi in Solan district.

"The state government will provide Rs. 8.50 crore for strengthening the Kandaghat laboratory, while Rs 25 crore will be released for setting up the food testing laboratory in Kangra district," he said.

Additionally, he directed that adequate manpower be ensured for the efficient operation of these laboratories.