Himachal Pradesh to witness heavy snowfall, rain: Met office

Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy snowfall and rains, the meteorological centre in Shimla said on Tuesday.

It has issued an orange warning for Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

According to the Met centre, heavy snowfall and rains are very likely in the higher reaches of Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, the higher reaches of the state witnessed light snowfall till Tuesday morning.

Gondla village in Lahaul and Spiti received 22 centimetres of snow, the highest in the state.

Kukumseri, Kothi, Koksar, Hansa and Keylong received 21.3 cm, 20 cm, 19 cm, 15 cm and 12.5 cm of snow respectively.

Kalpa and Sangla in Kinnaur district received 5.5 cm and 1.8 cm snow in the last 24 hours.

Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the state. PTI COR RUK RUK