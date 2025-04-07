Himachal Pradesh: Tourist from Jharkhand drowns in Chandra river in Lahaul, another missing

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) A tourist from Jharkhand drowned in Chandra river in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district where a search operation is on to trace his friend who went missing, police said on Monday.

On receiving information that a person was spotted floating in the river near Sissu on Sunday, a rescue team headed by DSP (Keylong) Raj Kumar along with a quick response team (QRT) rushed to the spot and fished out the body of Amar Chand (19).

The body has been sent for autopsy after informing Chand's family members and a search operation is on to trace his friend Samarth, who went missing, police said.

Seven teams, including from the district police, QRT, and a rafting team from Babil along with locals are working on the rescue mission, officials said.

Mohammad Obesi from Kanpur, who's an eye-witness to the tragic incident, said Chand and Samarth were staying in a hotel in Manali and had booked a cab to visit Sissu.

They climbed on an old iron bridge but due to the gushing water overflowing the bridge, Chand slipped and fell into the river while Samarth too fell trying to rescue him, Obesi said. PTI BPL ARI