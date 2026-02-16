Himachal Pradesh University faculty member booked for forgery of education credentials

Shimla, Feb 16 (PTI) An Assistant Professor employed with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has been booked for allegedly providing forged documents to get the job, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by the varsity officials, Dr Vijay Singh was appointed as Assistant Professor in the Department of Public Administration in September 2024.

They said the education certificates he provided as part of the process were found to have irregularities during a check.

Singh was asked to provide fresh documents, which again turned out to be forged, they said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against Singh under sections 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3), and 340 (2), all related to forgery, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The university has issued a show cause notice to the accused and decided to recommend the Executive Council (EC) to terminate his employment. PTI COR VN VN