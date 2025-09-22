Himachal Pradesh University to assist state police in adopting emerging technologies

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the state police under which the Shimla-headquartered varsity will provide academic and technical support to the force in adopting new technologies and conducting applied research.

Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), said the partnership will focus on research and development in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and capacity building.

“The collaboration will boost police capabilities and give students a chance to learn about policing practices. It will also provide opportunities for internships in various police units,” Singh said.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on data analysis solutions to support evidence-based policing and decision-making, an official statement said.

HPU will assist the police in performing geographic and time-based analyses of crime and public disorder.

The university and the police department will also work on predictive models to identify crime trends and enhance resource allocation, while joint training programmes, workshops, and research activities will aim to build skills in dealing with cybercrime.

The projects will include social network analysis, link analysis, and intelligence mapping to track criminal networks and improve investigation efforts, the statement said.

Selected students will undertake short internships lasting from one week to a month at police units, to be organised by district-level nodal officers. After completing their internships, students will present their findings at workshops held by the police.

HPU will periodically guide police officers on simplifying cybercrime investigations and creating efficient protocols for cyber forensic cases.

As part of the collaboration, regular academic conferences, workshops, and discussions will be held by HPU and police. Faculty, researchers, experts, and officers will collaborate to strengthen knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and cyber forensics. PTI COR ARI