Himachal Pradesh University's student dies after falling from third floor of hostel

Shimla, Sep 28 (PTI) A student of Himachal Pradesh University died after allegedly falling from the third floor of the hostel here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on late Friday when Akhil, a first year law student hailing from Kinnaur district, fell from the hostel in Shimla's Summer Hill and was injured, they said.

He was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital by the students where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

They said that the body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in the university campus and demanded that the meeting of the executive council of the university slated for Saturday be cancelled.

