Himachal Pradesh: Yellow Warning of heat wave in 6 districts for next 2 days

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) The local Meteorological centre on Thursday issued a Yellow Warning of heat wave for places in Una, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on June 13 and 14.

The same level of alarm was sounded for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed of 40-50 kmph) for places in Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts on June 15 and 16 and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on June 16.

The Met predicted light rain at isolated places on June 15 and light to moderate rain from June 15 to 17.

Since Wednesday evening, the weather has remained dry and minimum temperatures have stayed four to seven degrees above normal in most of the state.

Kusumseri was coldest at night with 10.6 degrees Celsius, while Neri and Dehra Gopipur recorded minimum temperatures at 29.1 degrees Celsius.

Una was the hottest in the state at 43 degrees.

The mid hills were warmer with mercury staying three to seven degrees above normal, and famous hill resorts of Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali, Narkanda, and Kufri were warmer with 28.6 degrees, 36 degrees, 30.8 degrees, 25.9 degrees, and 23.7 degrees at the day's highest.

Kalpa and Keylong in the tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts were warmer than many stations in the mid hills, with a high of 28.4 degrees and 25.4 degrees. PTI BPL VN VN