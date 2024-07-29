Himachal Pradesh yet to get JJM funds from Centre for this fiscal: Dy CM

Shimla, Jul 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday claimed that funds allocated to the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for this financial year have not been released by the Centre.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has been apprised about the matter, he said in a statement issued here after his meeting with the minister in Delhi. "Till date, no funds have been released out of the Rs 916.53 crore allocated to the state by the Union government under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the current fiscal," said Agnihotri, who holds the Jal Shakti portfolio in the Congress government in the state.

This is hampering the progress of JJM works in Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

"The deputy chief minister emphasised that the first and second tranches of installment, amounting to Rs 458.26 crore, be released soon. The Union minister assured that he would look into the matter, and funds would be released so as to ensure the completion of ongoing schemes," it said.

Agnihotri informed the Union minister that Rs 282.47-crore Phina Singh Medium Irrigation Project is still with the central government for inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchai Yojna (PMKSY).

He also requested that the 'Beet Area' and 'Kuthlehar' irrigation projects of Rs 120.79 crore be approved.

In addition to these, the release of central assistance for ongoing irrigation projects under the PMKSY was also discussed, the statement said.

Agnihotri apprised Patil that heavy rains during last year's monsoon season wreaked havoc in the state, affecting numerous drinking and irrigation projects and causing loss of lives. The Kullu-Manali area was the worst affected, it said The deputy chief minister said allocation of funds under the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for flood control and mitigation measures along the banks of the Beas in Kullu district, particularly between Palchan and Aut, was essential to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

The Union minister was informed that considering the damages and requirement of preventive measures following last year's floods, the estimated cost of the project for channelising river banks is approximately Rs 2,300 crores.

Patil assured that the central government would consider all issues discussed in the meeting and placed before him, the statement said. PTI BPL ANB ANB