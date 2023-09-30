Himachal Pradesh: Zila Parishad employees on 'pen-down' strike

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 30 (PTI) Demanding merger of their cadre with the Panchayati Raj Department, more than 4,700 Zila Parishad employees in Himachal Pradesh began a "pen-down" strike on Saturday.

Alleging step-motherly treatment, president of the Zila Parishad Cadre Employees Association Rajesh Thakur said the previous government did not even give them the new pay scale, and now the Congress government has also "forgotten" its promise made to them before the last assembly polls.

No work will be done in the panchayats throughout the state and issuing of birth/death certificate, BPL certificate, marriage registration and other assessment work at the village level would come to a standstill, Thakur stated.

"We are suffering financial loss, and dearness allowance (DA) and arrears were also not given to us, whereas these benefits were given to all other employees," he said.

Under the contract policy, employees who complete two years of service are regularised on March 31 and September 30, but the employees of the Zila Parishad cadre were not even regularised, the association's president claimed.

These employees have resorted to strike at a time when the panchayati raj institutions were to take part in various programmes like the cleanliness drive and holding meetings of gram sabhas to carry out development activities.

There will be no assessment of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from Saturday, resulting in delay in the payment of daily wages to more than 13 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state in the coming days. PTI COR BPL MNK CK