Himachal Pradesh's 4-day Children's Science Congress to begin on Dec 14

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 13 (PTI) The 31st edition of the Children's Science Congress will be held at the National Institute of technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh from December 14 to 17, officials said.

Advertisment

About 800 participants, including students and teachers, from various parts of the state would participate in the four-day event, the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) spokesperson said.

In about 4,000 schools in Himachal Pradesh, 26,097 students had registered for the Children's Science Congress programme this year at the district level.

The HIMCOSTE has been involved in programmes to popularise science since its inception in 1986. It has a wide outreach through such programmes. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY