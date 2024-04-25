Postman's son from Himachal, Rajat Kumar tops UPSC CDS exam

Dharamsala: Rajat Kumar (22) from Kangra district has topped the Combined Defence Services (CDS II) 2023 examination.

Advertisment

The result of the examination, which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, was declared on Monday.

Kumar hails from Shahpur area of Kangra district. His father, Pradeep Kumar, is a postman, while his mother, Baby Devi, is a homemaker.

He did not take any formal coaching for the CDS exam and had also topped his BA examination with 82 per cent at Government College Shahpur last year.

Kumar's family members are elated with his success.