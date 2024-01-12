Himachal Pradesh's Una saw 57 tuberculosis deaths in 2023: Official

Una (HP), Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Una recorded 819 tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2023 and 57 patients died, a senior official said on Friday.

Advertisment

During a meeting of the TB eradication programme here, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahinder Pal Gurjar asked officials to promote TB testing on a large scale so that patients can be identified and treated in time, a statement issued here said.

In 2023, 819 tuberculosis cases were registered in Una district and 57 patients died, he said.

He asked officials to organise awareness camps at various places in the district to identify TB patients. He also directed health department officials to pay special attention to bringing down the death rate due to the disease in Una.

Gurjar said that out of 245 panchayats in the district, 88 have been identified as tuberculosis-free.

He also called on the residents of Una to contribute to making Una tuberculosis-free. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV