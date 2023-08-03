Himachal: Proclaimed offender nabbed after 28 years

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 3 (PTI) The Hamirpur Police on Thursday nabbed a proclaimed offender who was on run for the past 28 years.

Amar Nath was wanted for murder he allegedly committed on November 30, 1995 and was declared a proclaimed offender on December 18, 1998, they said.

SP Hamirpur Dr Akriti Sharma said the police persevered in their hunt for Nath and finally the Proclaimed Offender PO cell team arrested him from Ludhiana.

She said Nath will be presented in a local court for further action.