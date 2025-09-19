Himachal: Put up rate list in front of shop, directs Una's DC, issues MRPs for essentials

Una (HP), Sep 19 (PTI) Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Friday instructed all the traders in the district to put up their rate lists in front of their shops and issued maximum prices for essential commodities in the district.

Each seller will issue a cash memo to the consumer, and a duplicate copy will be retained for inspection, he said, adding that a price list of items, signed and dated by the owner, partner or manager of the shop, will be mandatory at the entrance of the establishment.

He said this while issuing a notification under the Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Order 1977, setting maximum prices for essential commodities in the district to ensure quality and reasonable prices.

The fixed prices will stay applicable for the next one month, after which their further applicability will be reviewed.

These rates will not apply to hotels and restaurants registered with the Tourism Department, he said.

A full meal, including lentils, vegetables, curry, rice and chapati, will be sold at dhabas for Rs 80, while a half meal of a plate of rice, lentils, and vegetables will be sold for a maximum price of Rs 50, the notification read.

According to the notification, the prices of some essentials are: Chapati Rs 7, special vegetable per plate Rs 70, stuffed parantha with pickle Rs 30, special dal Rs 70 and full plate rice Rs 50.

Similarly, in dairy products, milk can be sold at Rs 60 per litre while paneer and curd can be sold at Rs 320 and Rs 70 per kilogram, respectively.

Meat is priced at Rs 500 per kilogram and broiler chicken at Rs 220 per kilogram. PTI COR BPL SHS AMJ AMJ