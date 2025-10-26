Himachal: PWD fines contractor Rs 29 lakh for negligence, delay; cancels tender

Bilaspur, Oct 26 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has fined a contractor Rs 29 lakh for alleged negligence and failure to complete the assigned work within the stipulated time, an official said on Sunday.

During a review of ongoing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-3 in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, it was discovered that the contractor was delaying progress and exhibiting negligence, according to Superintending Engineer Jeet Singh Thakur.

The official mentioned that 19 projects have been approved in the four assembly constituencies of the district, which the department reviews periodically.

Besides imposing a fine on the erring contractor, the related tender has been cancelled and the work has been awarded to a new contractor, the officer said, adding that the department has issued strict instructions to all contractors to complete assigned works within stipulated deadlines.

Similar action will be taken against contractors who show laxity, he said, asserting that Bilaspur is rapidly progressing towards the target of completing the works allotted under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-3 by the year 2026. PTI COR BPL ARB MPL MPL