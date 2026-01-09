Himachal PWD minister urges Centre to support road projects in remote rural belt

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to consider taking up three pending road projects in Dodra Kwar -- a remote subdivision in Shimla district which remains cut off during winters due to heavy snowfall.

Singh who called on Chouhan at New Delhi on Thursday evening said, considering the remote location, the road packages would highly benefit the rural population residing in the high altitude region amid tough geographical conditions, a statement issued here on Friday said.

He also urged the Centre to release Rs 76 crore pending to the state, for construction of various road projects.

The PWD minister requested Chouhan to accord approval for 294 road proposals recommended by the Empowered Committee under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-4 (PMGSY-4) for Himachal Pradesh.

He said PMGSY-4 will play an important role in providing access to remote and inaccessible habitations, besides benefitting the overall rural population.

Singh said the 294 road proposals under PMGSY-4, having an aggregate length of 1,538 km will provide connectivity to more than 250 habitations and 429 unconnected locations, and would contribute to substantial socio-economic growth of the rural population, the statement said.

The Union minister has assured complete cooperation from the Centre, stating he would take up the matter of the Dodra Kwar road packages at appropriate level. He has also directed Union rural development ministry officials to release the pending amount to Himachal Pradesh, it added. PTI BPL ARB ARB