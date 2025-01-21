Himachal: PWD officer in Hamirpur fined of Rs 5 for not attending meeting for 4 years

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 21 (PTI) An officer of the Public Works Department of Tounidevi here was fined Rs 5 for not attending Panchayat Samiti meetings for four consecutive years.

Advertisment

The fine was imposed on the officer of PWD Mandal Taunidevi in the quarterly meeting of Panchayat Samiti, Hamirpur, Harish Sharma, the chairman of the samiti said on Tuesday.

The quarterly meeting of Panchayat Samiti Hamirpur was held on Monday, and chaired by Sharma.

In the meeting, the budget of the 15th Finance Commission was also discussed along with preparing a new outline of development works. Apart from the block committee members, BDC Vice President Sanjeev Sharma and BDO Hamirpur Himanshi Sharma were also present in the meeting.

Advertisment

The BDC Chairman Harish Sharma said that the Public Works Department officials of Tauni Devi Mandal were absent from the meeting despite repeated warnings. Due to this, the departmental development work was getting affected. A decision has been taken with the consent of all the members and a fine of Rs 5 has been imposed.

However, Devraj, Executive Engineer, PWD Mandal said that he was not aware of the meeting. PTI COR BPL HIG