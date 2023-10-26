Himachal ranked first among hilly states in crime tracking systems

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has been ranked first among the hilly states in successful implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems project for the third year in a row, officials said on Thursday.

“We (HP Police) have attained first rank among hilly and northeast states with 99.82 marks and second rank at all India level after Haryana (99.84 marks) in the latest CCTNS (PRAGATI) ranking released for 2022 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in October 2023,” a police spokesperson said.

The CCTNS is a Central government-funded Mission Mode Project, which aims to create a comprehensive and integrated e-system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing at all levels, especially at the police station-level.

Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled all the parameters for successful implementation of the CCTNS project, the spokesperson said in a statement.

This has been achieved with the dedicated and joint efforts of all field level police officers and state level CCTNS team at the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), the statement said.

Himachal Pradesh with 96.7 marks has also been ranked first in the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) among hilly states and second overall in the country.

The ICJS is an initiative to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system like courts, police, jails and forensic science laboratories from one platform.

In Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) ranking, the state has got fifth position with a compliance rate of 90.53 per cent, the statement said.

The investigation of cases of sexual offences against women and children registered under section 376 of the IPC and/or POCSO Act are being monitored through an online module, ITSSO, which has been initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under ITSSO, the state police have to complete investigation of such cases within 60 days.

The CCTNS, ICJS and ITSSO are the “rule of law” measures monitored by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as part of Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI).

PRAGATI, aimed for pro-active governance and timely implementation with e-transparency and e-accountability, is a multi-purpose and multi-modal platform aimed at addressing grievances of the common man and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Centre and the states.