Himachal receives sixth lowest rainfall in December 2025 in past 124 years

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh received 0.1 mm of rain in December 2025, the sixth lowest in the past 124 years since 1901. According to the Shimla meteorological office on Thursday, the state received 0.1 mm of rain against an average of 38.1 mm, a deficit of 99 per cent.

Earlier, zero rainfall was recorded in the month of December in the years 1902, 1907, 1925, 1939 and 1993 while the highest rainfall of 176 mm was witnessed in the month of December in 1929.

Isolated precipitation was recorded on three days while the rest of the month was dry, the MeT said.

Severe cold was observed in Una on December 20 and 31. Barring Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district which recorded 99 per cent deficit rains, the rain deficit was 100 per cent in the remaining 11 districts of Himachal Pradesh.

The data from MeT showed that Himachal Pradesh, which received 69.7 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 82.9 mm, had a deficit of 16 per cent during the post monsoon season from October 1 till December 31 in 2025. It also recorded the 58th lowest rainfall since 1901.

In 2025, the state received 173 per cent excess rain in October, 95 per cent deficit rain in November and 99 per cent deficit rains in the month of December, the weather office added.

The dry spell in the post monsoon season has caused worry among farmers, especially apple orchardists, as snow is considered white manure for the apple crop which requires chilling hours for good production. PTI BPL OZ OZ