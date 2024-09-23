Himachal records 20 per cent rain deficit in the current monsoon season

Shimla, Sep 23 (PTI) The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till September 23 was 20 per cent with Himachal Pradesh receiving 573.7 mm rainfall against a normal of 717.6 mm, the local MeT office said on Monday.

The weather stayed mainly dry in the past two days. However, the local MeT office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state from Wednesday to Friday.

As per the last update, 177 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon till Friday while 31 went missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 8 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL HIG