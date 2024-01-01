Himachal records 45 per cent rain-deficit post-monsoon

Shimla (HP), Jan 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh, which witnessed massive destruction due to heavy rains during the monsoon season, recorded 45 percent rain-deficit in the post-monsoon period from October 1 to December 31, the weather office said Monday.

The state received 45.2mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 82.9mm in the post-monsoon period, a deficit of 45 percent.

Hamirpur and Chamba districts received normal rainfall, Una and Bilaspur received excess rainfall while the remaining eight districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur received deficient rainfall.

The rain-deficit in the month of December alone was 85 percent as the state received just 5.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 38.1mm. During the period, Gondla in Lahaul and Spiti received the highest snowfall of 12 cm on December 1.

The local MeT department has forecast a dry spell in the state till January 7 and warned of the possibility of dense fog in isolated pockets during the next five days in Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra, Sirmaur and Solan during morning hours.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius while Sundernagar was hottest during the day with a high 21.7 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL TIR TIR