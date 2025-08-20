Himachal researcher files 4 patents for health products developed from Himalayan medicinal plants

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) A Himachal Pradesh researcher has filed four patents for plant-based health products and ecofriendly extraction methods developed from Himalayan medicinal plants.

The researcher, Dr Radha, assistant professor at the School of Biological and Environmental Sciences, Shoolini University, said this was a major breakthrough for sustainable healthcare.

"This research is a step toward building scientific evidence for traditional knowledge that has been passed down orally for generations," she said.

A nutrient-enriched jam made from Bombax ceiba flowers and apple pulp was among the patents. Packed with dietary fibre, phenols and flavonoids, the jam draws on the flower's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and is entirely free from artificial preservatives and colourants, according to the researcher.

Another patent application covers a ready-to-serve drink made from Bombax ceiba flower extract, blending the plant's traditional cooling and restorative qualities with modern food science to deliver bio-active compounds in a convenient format.

Two of the patents involve innovative extraction methods for medicinal plants. One is for Prinsepia utilis leaves, producing extracts rich in natural compounds that can fight harmful bacteria, including drug-resistant strains, marking the first time this Himalayan plant has been shown to have such effects, the researcher said.

The other is for Tinospora cordifolia leaves, preserving multiple antimicrobial compounds and providing a natural, eco-friendly alternative to conventional antibiotics, she said.

Dr Radha said, "By combining field documentation with laboratory analysis, we have developed plant-based health products and eco-friendly extraction methods that transform tribal remedies into validated functional foods and natural antimicrobial solutions, benefiting both modern healthcare and local Himalayan communities." "These patent applications address pressing health challenges such as antimicrobial resistance while safeguarding indigenous knowledge and creating livelihood opportunities for Himalayan communities through the cultivation and conservation of medicinal plants," she said.