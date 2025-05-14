Himachal resident cheated by woman posing as social worker

Bilaspur (HP), May 14 (PTI) A resident of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district was duped of Rs 20,000 by a woman posing as a social worker on the pretext of supporting marriage of underprivileged women, police said on Wednesday.

Vinay Kumar, a resident of Galore area, filed a complaint at Barmana police station alleging that on January 28 he met a woman who introduced herself as a social worker, they said.

The woman told Kumar that she helps poor families in getting their daughters married and took Rs 20,000 cash from Kumar as donation to support the cause, the police said.

The complainant alleged that after giving the money, the woman stopped picking up his calls. Following this, he moved to the police and filed a complaint, they said.

A large number of people who were victims of such fraud had come to Barmana police station and also met the Bilaspur SP.

DSP Bilaspur Madan Dhiman on Wednesday confirmed that the complaint has been lodged and further investigation into the case is being conducted by the police. PTI COR BPL NB NB