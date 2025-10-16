Himachal: Revised salaries, allowances for ministers and MLAs approved

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Decks have been cleared for the release of enhanced salaries and allowances for the chief minister, ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, MLAs and pensions for former MLAs, an official said on Thursday.

Three bills regarding the hike in salaries and allowances were passed during the budget session of the assembly on March 28, 2025. The hike in emoluments was about 24 per cent.

The finance department has issued a notification in this regard, following final approval from the Raj Bhawan, an official confirmed on Thursday.

With these changes, MLAs will now receive approximately Rs 2.80 to Rs 2.90 lakh per month. Specifically, the basic salary has increased from Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000 per month; the constituency allowance has risen from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh; the office allowance has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 90,000; and the daily allowance has increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per day. These figures are approximate.

Additionally, the basic pension for first-time MLAs has been raised from Rs 36,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, with plans for this amount to be revised every five years based on the cost inflation index. PTI BPL MPL MPL