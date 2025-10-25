Himachal: Rice for kids found infested with weevil larvae, worms at 10 Anganwadi centres

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Rice meant for distribution among children was found infested with rice weevil larvae and moth worms in 10 Anganwadi centres here, officials said on Saturday.

During a routine inspection conducted by the State Food Commission, 10 Anganwadi centres under the Dhar Chandna Circle in Kupvi subdivision, including Gaonkhar, Dhar-I, Dhar-II, Sharad, Bethadi, Dak, Bavat, Oran, Mushadi, and Majhgaon, were found locked, a statement issued on Saturday said.

The staff of these centres were called to open the premises, and during inspection of the nutritional supplies, it was found that the rice meant for children was infested with rice weevil larvae and moth worms, the statement read.

Taking serious note of the lapse, the commission ordered the suspension of the distribution of the contaminated food items and directed strict action against the responsible personnel.

The child development project officer, Chopal, has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and take immediate and appropriate action as per norms, the statement added.