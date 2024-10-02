Himachal Road Transport Corporation completes 50 years in service

Shimla, Oct 2 (PTI) Several events including the illumination of bus stands, the inauguration of a museum and the wall of honour at the HRTC main office here, the installation of posters on buses and others marked the completion of 50 years of service of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Despite a subsidy of Rs 50 lakh given to commuters through concessional travel every day, benefiting people from 27 categories, the HRTC has earned an additional revenue of Rs 55 crore in the current financial year (April to September), officials said on Wednesday.

With limited rail and air service in the state, the HRTC provides road travel facilities on about 3,700 routes, and on Wednesday, it completed 50 years of public service.

The museum was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who holds the portfolio of the Transport department.

The HRTC earned the distinction of becoming the first in the country to offer cashless payment options through UPI, debit and credit cards with the launch of its Mobility Card allowing nationwide cashless travel in public transport in September this year.

"It is a proud moment for the HRTC which is more relevant today than ever before," said Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur, adding that the silver jubilee is scheduled to be held on October 12. PTI BPL HIG