Himachal roadways to run Ayodhya-bound buses on six routes: DyCM Agnihotri

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) Plans are afoot to start Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus services to Ayodhya on six routes to facilitate the devotees in visiting the Ram temple, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here after chairing the 155th meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC, Agnihotri, who also holds transport portfolio, said though the route is very long, "we are negotiating with the state government concerned so that we can start the bus services".

He also said the corporation will also start cashless ticketing system in their buses. "With this, the passengers will be able to pay via QR code, UPI, credit card, debit card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Agnihotri said the corporation would purchase 2,932 buses in the next four years. He said the HRTC would also purchase 327 electric buses in the year 2024-25. PTI COR CK CK