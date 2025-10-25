Himachal: Rs 3 crore under PMAY 2.0 approved for Una, to benefit 117 families

Una (HP), Oct 25 (PTI) Financial assistance of about Rs 3 crore has been approved for 117 eligible families in Himachal Pradesh's Una under the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, an official said on Saturday.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 2.5 lakh in four instalments on completion of construction work, Joint Commissioner of Una Municipal Corporation, Manoj Kumar, said.

The official urged the beneficiaries to begin construction promptly, follow the scheme's guidelines, and complete the work within a year.

The eligible families can also apply through the unified web portal to avail the scheme's benefits, Kumar said.

Under the scheme, 256 houses have been approved under various urban bodies for the entire district, including 117 in Una, 40 in Bangana, 36 in Amb, 30 in Santokhgarh, 13 in Mehtpur-Basdehra, 9 in Daulatpur Chowk, 7 in Tahliwal, and 4 in Gagret for a total outlay of Rs 6.40 crore, he said. PTI COR BPL SHS ARI