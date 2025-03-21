Himachal: Ruling Congress, BJP spar over closure of institutions

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP sparred in the state Assembly on Friday over the closure of institutions and offices across departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that to stay in power, the previous BJP government opened about 1,000 institutions during the last six months of its term without creating posts and providing a budget.

"In spite of this, the people ousted the BJP government," he said in reply to a question.

The BJP hit back with a similar claim and said that the government has opened only 35 institutions till now and failed to allocate a budget for them. Posts have not been sanctioned, too, they added.

The leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, also alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government closed the institutions due to political vendetta and even the functional institutions were closed and later re-notified the same institutions.

Agnihotri, however, told the BJP members that if they had any information about the institutions for which the budget and posts were created, the government would consider reopening those institutions if relevant documents are provided to them.

He added that the government was rationalising the opening of institutions in Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Education Departments, and every assembly constituency would get a division of the Jal Shakti department.

Meanwhile, replying to a question, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed the Assembly that the defaulting contractors of the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC) would face action, and a fine would also be imposed.

He said that SIDC has awarded 616 tenders, and the work has been completed in 374 cases while it is in progress in 242.

On a question about passport offices in the state, Agnihotri informed the house that there are seven passport offices in the state, including Kangra and Shimla, while the one at Chamba has been shifted. The state government would raise the issue of reopening the office there with the central government, he added. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ